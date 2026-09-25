Iceland plans ISK 4,500 pass to access major nature sites

A new proposal has been put forward by Iceland’s government that would require non-tax residents to pay an annual pass fee of ISK 4,500 to access major nature sites, including the Golden Circle.

According to the proposal, the pass would be a one-off annual fee of ISK 4,500 for adults. During winter, the price would drop to ISK 3,000. The pass would cover the Golden Circle sites of Geysir, Gullfoss and Þingvellir.

All visitors would need to show an electronic access pass to enter the sites. However, people with tax residence in Iceland would not have to pay the fee. Icelandic citizens living abroad would still be liable to pay the fee if they do not pay tax in Iceland.

It is estimated that the charge would generate ISK 6–7 billion annually, with around ISK 5 billion expected in 2027 if the proposed start date of 1 May goes ahead.

The pass would also cover parking fees at state-managed sites.