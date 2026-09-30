Norwegian government announces funding programme to support kindergarten staff

The Norwegian government has announced a new programme that will provide 112 million kroner to help more than 1,900 kindergarten assistants across the country undertake teacher training courses this year.

The programme aims to help address staffing shortages in early education. Kindergarten assistants in Norway will receive 60,000 kroner to help cover costs such as travel expenses and study materials.

Minister of Education Kari Nessa Nordtun explained: “There is a great need for more kindergarten teachers. That is why we have strengthened one of our most effective measures: giving more people who already work in kindergartens the opportunity to train as kindergarten teachers while continuing to work. This is a very popular offer where the vast majority both complete their education and remain in the profession.”

For families in Norway, having more highly trained kindergarten staff could have a direct impact on the quality of care and education children receive. This could be particularly relevant for parents whose children already attend barnehage, as well as those considering starting a family in Norway.

The initiative could also create new opportunities for international residents. Kindergarten assistant positions are often an accessible entry point for foreigners looking to establish themselves in the Norwegian job market. The government programme gives eligible workers the opportunity to gain recognised Norwegian qualifications without having to cover the cost of their training themselves. Along with potentially improving their future earning prospects, the scheme could help participants progress from entry-level positions towards a longer-term career in the sector.