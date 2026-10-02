Several suspected break-ins reported at homes of Finnish MPs

Finnish police are investigating a series of suspected break-ins at the homes of Finnish MPs on Thursday, 1 October. President Alexander Stubb has described the incidents as “an attack on democracy” if confirmed to have taken place.

Parliament Speaker Jussi Halla-aho has confirmed that lawmakers have been alerted to a significant number of break-ins and suspected attempts to enter the homes of politicians.

The disclosure followed media reports about the incidents. Speaking at a press conference, Halla-aho said he could not provide an exact number of suspected cases known to parliament but described the figure as “significant.”

According to Halla-aho, the incidents have occurred over an extended period, with the first known case believed to date back roughly a year.

He said there was currently no information identifying those responsible or establishing a possible motive for the break-ins.