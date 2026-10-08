Swedish police wound armed man in shooting outside Stockholm’s royal palace

An incident occurred on 6 October in which an armed man was shot by police outside Stockholm’s Royal Palace after he was seen carrying a weapon.

A spokesperson for Stockholm police said that the man was shot and taken to hospital. His injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

As part of the investigation, authorities said the suspect was facing allegations involving “aggravated threats against a public official” as well as an aggravated knife-related offence, although no further details were provided.

The police operation is still ongoing, but officials stressed that there was no threat to the wider public.

Police have not confirmed whether anyone else was injured and have not disclosed a possible motive. The suspect’s name and age have also not been made public.