Three additional rescue vessels to join Iceland’s maritime rescue fleet

Three additional rescue vessels are set to join Iceland’s maritime rescue fleet following the signing of a declaration of intent between the Icelandic government and the country’s national search-and-rescue organisation.

The declaration was signed on 16 October at Harpa in Reykjavík during the Rescue Conference. The Icelandic government announced plans to add three vessels to the fleet, bringing the total number to thirteen.

The expansion is dependent on a proposed legislative change that would alter how revenue from a special charge on illegal fishing catches is used. The government says the amendment must become law before the arrangement can proceed. If approved, it would allow the Fisheries Project Fund to help finance equipment purchases for maritime search-and-rescue teams.

ICE-SAR, Iceland’s national search-and-rescue organisation, has stated that the government contributes 50% of the cost of each vessel acquired through the programme. The latest announcement relates to the final three vessels planned under the initiative; it does not mean that thirteen new vessels are already in service.

The fleet has been expanded gradually over several years. According to the government, the first vessel, Þór, arrived in Vestmannaeyjar four years ago. The eighth vessel is based in Patreksfjörður, while the ninth is under construction for Neskaupstaður.



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