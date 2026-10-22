Yle draws widespread attention with puppy livestream in Finland

Finnish public broadcaster Yle is once again attracting widespread online attention with Pentulive, or “Puppy Live,” an around-the-clock livestream following Hilkka, a Lagotto Romagnolo, and her newborn puppies as they feed, nap and begin exploring their surroundings.



The litter was born on October 10, comprising six puppies in total: two females and four males. Yle launched the livestream shortly after their birth, allowing audiences to follow their early development until they move to their permanent homes in December.



As young puppies can sleep for up to 20 hours a day, viewers may spend much of their time watching peaceful scenes rather than constant activity.

According to a statement from Yle, viewers can follow the puppies as they reach important developmental milestones, including opening their eyes, taking their first steps and venturing outdoors to play for the first time. The broadcast takes place at the home of a breeder whose identity has not been publicly disclosed.

“For many viewers, these livestreams are a much-anticipated highlight of the dark Finnish winter months,” explained Sonja Mutanen, a doctoral researcher studying media and animals at the University of Eastern Finland.



Watch the livestream here: https://yle.fi/t/18-332106/fi