Iceland invests ISK 37.1 million to improve communications in remote areas

Five remote areas across Iceland are set to benefit from improved telecommunications infrastructure following new government agreements worth a combined ISK 37.1 million.



The funding will be used to address weaknesses in existing networks and ensure more dependable communication for both residents and emergency responders.

The planned work will take place at Dynjandisheiði and Látrabjarg in the Westfjords, Glymur in Hvalfjörður, Mjóifjörður in East Iceland and several rural locations within Borgarbyggð. Limited signal and a lack of alternative connections in these areas can make it difficult to maintain contact, particularly when assistance is needed in an emergency.

The investment has been divided between five initiatives, with each focusing on improving mobile reception, strengthening emergency communication systems or providing backup fibre infrastructure. According to the project plans, the improvements should be in place by spring 2027.

The projects include a new mobile transmitter near Staðarhraun in Borgarbyggð, supported by ISK 4.5 million from the Telecommunications Fund, which is expected to improve coverage around Grjótárvatn and Hítardalur. The remaining four initiatives, worth ISK 32.6 million, will be carried out in cooperation with Neyðarlínan, Iceland’s emergency communications operator. These involve establishing a communications site on Dynjandisheiði, providing fibre connectivity at Látrabjarg, building a new facility at Glymur and installing a second independent fibre route to Mjóifjörður to improve network reliability and reduce the likelihood of service interruptions..