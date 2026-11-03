“Turbo chickens” could be banned in Denmark overanimal welfare concerns

A fast-growing breed of chicken, commonly known as “turbo chickens”, could be banned in Denmark amid growing animal welfare concerns raised by the country’s government.

Speaking to TV2, Denmark’s Minister for Nature and Animal Welfare, Christian Rabjerg Madsen, said: “We can see that there are widespread problems with the welfare of turbo chickens. They simply grow too fast for their bodies to keep up.”

Denmark is considering a world-first ban on fast-growing chicken breeds as part of the centre-left government’s wider efforts to improve animal welfare. Having come to power earlier this year following the so-called “pig election”, the government is now turning its attention from pigs to poultry.

Madsen is pushing to prohibit the Ross 308 breed at both national and EU levels. The announcement follows a documentary exposing illegal practices at a chicken farm, where birds were reportedly given just three hours of darkness per day to accelerate growth. Ross 308 chickens can reach around two kilograms in just 33 days, but their rapid growth can lead to injuries and mobility problems.

The proposal has attracted support from several political parties, although questions surrounding its legal and financial implications remain unresolved, Madsen acknowledged.