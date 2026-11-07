Norway reinforces support for education in emergencies with NOK 1 billion

The Norwegian Government will provide NOK 1 billion to support children and young people affected by war, displacement and disasters, reaffirming its commitment to improving access to education.

Norway is partnering with UNICEF and Education Cannot Wait (ECW) through multi-year agreements to help ensure that children and young people affected by war, displacement and disasters have access to safe education.

Åsmund Grøver Aukrust, Norway’s Minister of International Development, explains:

“The right to education becomes even more important for children living through war and crises. Going to school provides them with safety and protection, as well as opportunities to learn. Education also provides a degree of normality when their lives have been turned upside down.

That is why Norway prioritises education for children and young people affected by crises and conflict.”

Norway will allocate NOK 600 million to Education Cannot Wait (ECW) for the 2027–2030 period and NOK 400 million to UNICEF for 2026–2028.

The contribution to ECW represents an increase of NOK 100 million compared with the previous funding period, while support to UNICEF will remain broadly unchanged from the previous agreement.