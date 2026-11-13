Iceland international Dagný Brynjarsdóttir announces retirement from football

Iceland international Dagný Brynjarsdóttir has announced her retirement from football, bringing an end to a 29-year playing career, including 21 years at senior level.

The 35-year-old midfielder confirmed her decision in a statement shared on social media, reflecting on a career that began in her hometown in Iceland and included spells at clubs across Europe and the United States.

Brynjarsdóttir began her career with local side KFR in Hella before going on to represent several clubs in Iceland, Germany, the United States and England. Her career included spells with Valur, Selfoss, Bayern Munich, Portland Thorns and West Ham United.

At international level, she made 122 appearances for Iceland, scoring 38 goals and representing her country at four UEFA Women’s European Championship tournaments.

Brynjarsdóttir reached 100 senior international appearances in April 2022, marking the milestone by scoring in Iceland’s 5-0 victory over Belarus in a World Cup qualifying match.