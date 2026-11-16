A store in Lyngby, Denmark, has been targeted by masked robbers who stole Pokémon cards worth approximately one million Danish kroner.

The robbery took place on Sunday, 15 November, at a store inside a shopping centre in Lyngby, near Copenhagen.

Ekstra Bladet reports that a security guard at the shopping centre said police believe five masked suspects were involved in the incident.

According to the guard, the individuals entered the store and threatened an employee with an object resembling a firearm. They then smashed the glass display cases and stole the trading cards before fleeing the scene.

The store’s owner reportedly told police that the stolen merchandise was worth approximately one million Danish kroner. However, the specific types of trading cards taken in the robbery have yet to be identified.