Euro Truck Simulator 2 has reached a new all-time concurrent player peak on Steam, with nearly 91,000 players logging in following the release of its Iceland expansion.



Euro Truck Simulator 2 has set a new all-time concurrent player record on Steam, reaching 90,948 players on November 12, 2026, just two days after the launch of its latest map expansion, the Iceland DLC.



Released on November 10, the expansion introduces 14 cities and settlements across Iceland, including Reykjavík and Akureyri. Players can explore the island’s distinctive landscapes, featuring volcanic terrain, vast glaciers, spectacular waterfalls, black sand beaches and sections of the famous Ring Road.



Known for its dramatic natural scenery, Iceland offers a setting unlike anything previously featured in the game. Despite covering just 103,000 square kilometres, the island boasts an extraordinary variety of landscapes, from towering volcanoes and enormous glaciers to volcanic craters, rugged coastlines and thundering waterfalls. The expansion brings these features to Euro Truck Simulator 2, adding a new and visually distinctive destination for virtual truckers to explore.



Originally released on October 12, 2012, Euro Truck Simulator 2 has continued to grow over the years through regular updates, licensed trucks and extensive map expansions. The new concurrent player record highlights the continued popularity of the long-running simulation, with the Iceland DLC providing another boost to its player base.