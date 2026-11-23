Danish schools could face tighter restrictions on students’ use of digital technology under a new government proposal set to take effect in the 2027 academic year. The plan would prohibit mobile phones in primary and lower secondary education, while also introducing measures to restrict access to certain websites through school internet networks.

The government says the move is intended to reduce screen-related distractions and help pupils concentrate on their education. Education Minister Magnus Heunicke argued that schools should provide an environment where children can focus on learning rather than spending time on social media, online games or internet shopping.

The proposed rules would not be limited to smartphones. Other privately owned electronic devices capable of connecting to the internet would also fall within the scope of the restrictions, effectively limiting students’ access to personal connected devices throughout the school day.

Alongside the device restrictions, schools would be required to use internet filters to prevent pupils from visiting websites deemed unrelated to classroom activities. Platforms offering social networking, gaming and online shopping services are among those expected to be affected, particularly during teaching hours.

However, the decision over which individual websites should be placed on the restricted list would be left to local authorities and schools. This approach would give municipalities and educational institutions the flexibility to establish filtering policies according to their own assessments of what is appropriate for the school environment.