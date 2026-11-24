Iceland’s Blue Lagoon raised 14.3 billion Icelandic krónur (€104 million) in its stock market debut on Friday, marking the country’s first initial public offering (IPO) in nearly three years. However, its shares fell below the offer price on their first day of trading.

The shares opened at 85 krónur, 10.5% below the offer price of 95 krónur, before closing at 87.4 krónur, down 8%. By Monday, they had slipped further to around 86.3 krónur.

Listed under the ticker BLUE, the company became the 28th firm on Nasdaq Iceland’s main market. Iceland’s previous IPO was by fishing company Ísfélag in December 2023. Nasdaq Iceland President Magnús Harðarson said the listing gives investors access to a previously unrepresented sector of the Icelandic economy.

Blue Lagoon issued 150 million new shares, representing 14.6% of the company following the offering. The IPO attracted nearly 4,000 subscriptions worth 15.3 billion krónur (€112 million), around 7% more than the total value of shares on offer.

Approximately 40% of the shares were allocated to individual investors, with the remaining 60% going to professional investors and companies. Despite strong demand for the offering, the shares struggled to maintain their initial valuation following their market debut.