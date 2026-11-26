An alcohol ban has been lifted in Greenland’s Kujalleq municipality following a two-month restriction on alcohol sales.



Greenland lifted its two-month alcohol ban on 25 November, following a series of serious alcohol-related incidents. The restrictions were initially introduced by the government as a measure to safeguard children’s well-being and maintain public safety.



Kujalleq Mayor Malene Vahl Rasmussen previously told Greenlandic broadcaster KNR that the incidents included the killing of a 37-year-old man in Nanortalik.



Authorities in both the municipality and the Greenlandic government will now monitor the impact of the decision to resume alcohol sales. Greenland has previously imposed temporary restrictions on alcohol in response to concerns over public health and safety.



Despite the lifting of the ban, some restrictions remain in place. Shops and restaurants are still prohibited from selling or serving alcoholic beverages with an alcohol content exceeding 22.09 per cent.